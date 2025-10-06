89°
Ponchatoula Police searching for two men accused of stealing from Walmart in September
PONCHATOULA — Police are searching for two men accused of stealing from Walmart in Ponchatoula.
The men were seen on surveillance footage leaving the Walmart on Sept. 23 in a silver Ford F-150.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call (985) 386-6548.
