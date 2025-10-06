89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula Police searching for two men accused of stealing from Walmart in September

3 hours 38 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 10:53 AM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Police are searching for two men accused of stealing from Walmart in Ponchatoula.

The men were seen on surveillance footage leaving the Walmart on Sept. 23 in a silver Ford F-150.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call (985) 386-6548.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days