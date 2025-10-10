74°
Police trying to identify two suspects in Scenic Highway shooting where 17-year-old was killed
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify two suspects in a shooting at Scenic Highway that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 17-year-old Micah Booker, a student at Helix Community Schools, was shot around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 4 and was taken to a hospital where he died.
Officials said anyone who could identify the two people should reach out to 225-344-7867.
