Police trying to identify man who burglarized washing machine at Florida Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera burglarizing washing machines at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex in October.
Photos of the burglar were shared Sunday, but police say the crime happened Oct. 7 at River Pines Apartments.
Investigators said the man also burglarized a mailbox and a vending machine.
Anyone with information about his identity can call (225) 344-7867.
