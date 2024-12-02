Police trying to identify man who burglarized washing machine at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera burglarizing washing machines at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex in October.

Photos of the burglar were shared Sunday, but police say the crime happened Oct. 7 at River Pines Apartments.

Investigators said the man also burglarized a mailbox and a vending machine.

Anyone with information about his identity can call (225) 344-7867.