Latest Weather Blog
Police: Teacher's aide faces arrest after hitting toddler at BR Head Start school
BATON ROUGE - An employee with the East Baton Rouge Head Start program is facing cruelty charges after she was reportedly caught on video striking a 3-year-old.
The warrant says the assault at Freeman-Matthews Head Start was first reported to law enforcement on Jan. 5, 2023. The documents said video shows Keyayra Clay, 28, slapping the back of the toddler's head and kicking the child as they were sitting down.
The warrant goes on to say that video shows the 3-year-old shielding his/herself with a book before Clay "slapped" it from the victim's hands, hitting the child in the process.
City-parish records list Clay as a teacher's aide with the Head Start program. Her employment status as of Monday is unclear.
WBRZ has reached out to parish officials for more information on the situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aftermath of fiery crash on Florida Boulevard
-
Body of missing Georgia man found in Baton Rouge Monday morning
-
Shawn Wilson, former DOTD Secretary, first Democrat to join Louisiana gubernatorial race
-
Man stabbed to death at ATM near corner of Plank Road and...
-
'Still feels like a nightmare:' Family seeking justice for 17-year-old mother shot...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs