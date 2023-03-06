Police: Teacher's aide faces arrest after hitting toddler at BR Head Start school

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - An employee with the East Baton Rouge Head Start program is facing cruelty charges after she was reportedly caught on video striking a 3-year-old.

The warrant says the assault at Freeman-Matthews Head Start was first reported to law enforcement on Jan. 5, 2023. The documents said video shows Keyayra Clay, 28, slapping the back of the toddler's head and kicking the child as they were sitting down.

The warrant goes on to say that video shows the 3-year-old shielding his/herself with a book before Clay "slapped" it from the victim's hands, hitting the child in the process.

City-parish records list Clay as a teacher's aide with the Head Start program. Her employment status as of Monday is unclear.

WBRZ has reached out to parish officials for more information on the situation.