Police: Shooter killed man in his front yard over 'disagreement'

4 years 1 week 10 hours ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 June 10, 2020 3:47 PM June 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Christopher Robinson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his St. Katherine Avenue home around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities say Robinson died at the scene.

BRPD announced Wednesday that Gregory Godfrey, 27, was arrested Wednesday, June 10 in the shooting. 

Police say Godfrey shot Robinson after the two had a disagreement. 

Godfrey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. 

