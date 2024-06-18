Police: Shooter killed man in his front yard over 'disagreement'

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Christopher Robinson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his St. Katherine Avenue home around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities say Robinson died at the scene.

BRPD announced Wednesday that Gregory Godfrey, 27, was arrested Wednesday, June 10 in the shooting.

Police say Godfrey shot Robinson after the two had a disagreement.

Godfrey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.