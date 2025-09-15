Police searching for woman accused of stealing from gas station convenience store in Zachary

ZACHARY — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole from a gas station in Zachary.

Zachary Police say the person is connected to the theft of merchandise from Murphy’s convenience store.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact the case officer at jthomas@zacharypd.org or call him at (225)654-1922.

"Please reference police file number 25-009247 or call Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867," Zachary Police said.