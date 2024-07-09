86°
Police searching for suspect in July 1 armed robbery

4 hours 19 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that happened early on the morning of July 1. 

The individual pictured above entered the Race Trac on Harding Boulevard near Merle Gustafson Drive around 3:20 a.m. that morning. They reportedly showed a gun to the employees and took money from the register before fleeing. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

