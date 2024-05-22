87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for men wanted for battery at grocery store in Addis

WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - The Addis Police Department are searching for two men who allegedly committed battery at a grocery store.

Police said the men committed the battery at Benedetto's Market in Addis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Addis Police Department at 225-687-2222.

