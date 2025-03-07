Police searching for man wanted on kidnapping charges after he fled into woods following car chase

HAMMOND - A man is wanted for kidnapping after fleeing into the woods following a car chase on Thursday, the Hammond Police Department said.

Jarvis Buchanan, 21, of Baton Rouge, is wanted for criminal kidnapping and aggravated criminal damage after he allegedly went to a Hammond T-Mobile and forcefully grabbed his ex-girlfriend and forced her into the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Buchanan's vehicle was located around Gonzales when Louisiana State Police tried to stop Buchanan, resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit ended in Lutcher, where Buchanan left the vehicle and fled into the woods. The victim was in the front passenger seat and is now safe, according to police.

Buchanan has not been caught and is a wanted fugitive. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Buchanan is asked to contact Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5758.