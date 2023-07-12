92°
Police searching for information on burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary that happened on Nicholson Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pictured person is responsible for a burglary that happened on Nicholson Drive. They are also allegedly responsible for a large amount of damage to the victim's property.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 344-7867.
