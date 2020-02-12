78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police search for unidentified man involved in string of Baton Rouge ATM robberies
BATON ROUGE - Police are warning the public that a number of ATM customers in North Baton Rouge have been targeted by robbers.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the robberies have been occurring since the first of the year.
Investigators believe the suspect typically waits for customers to withdraw money from the ATM and then robs them at gunpoint.
The suspect is identified as a light-skinned black male about 5'7" to 5'9" in height with a medium build.
So far, no one has been injured during the robberies.
Anyone with information related to the suspect is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Robbery Divison at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Closures along certain points of LA 44 for two weeks
-
Exxon Fire 5 a.m. Update: Interview with Curt Monte of the Baton...
-
WATCH: Massive fire burns at Exxon refinery overnight
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge Fire Dept. discusses Exxon fire
-
Video appears to show Exxon fire near incident epicenter