Police say armed teen forced mom to drive him to school

BATON ROUGE - Police said they arrested a teen whose mother told officers he got a gun and forced her to drive him to a Baton Rouge high school Friday afternoon.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said 18-year-old Jarreau Simmons was taken into custody at Scotlandville High, and officers later found the weapon he supposedly used.

McKneely said around 3:05 p.m. they got a call that Simmons forced his mother at gunpoint to drive him to the high school. Police said they were told he was upset because he had been dismissed from the band.

Officers who responded to the call said Simmons ran and was arrested after a short pursuit. Police said they later recovered the gun from the band room.

