84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police pursuit with credit card thieves ends in crash Wednesday night

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 25 2018 Jan 25, 2018 January 25, 2018 12:12 PM January 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police say two credit card thieves have been arrested after they led officers on a chase through Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase began around 9:30 p.m. when officers found the two making purchases with stolen cards in the 9600 block of Cortana. A pursuit apparently unraveled on I-110, which ended when the suspects crashed into a pole on Florida Boulevard.

Police say 34-year-old Cassandra Lebeau and 35-year-old Eddie Langlois have been arrested and charged with access device fraud and aggravated flight.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days