84°
Latest Weather Blog
Police pursuit with credit card thieves ends in crash Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police say two credit card thieves have been arrested after they led officers on a chase through Baton Rouge Wednesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase began around 9:30 p.m. when officers found the two making purchases with stolen cards in the 9600 block of Cortana. A pursuit apparently unraveled on I-110, which ended when the suspects crashed into a pole on Florida Boulevard.
Police say 34-year-old Cassandra Lebeau and 35-year-old Eddie Langlois have been arrested and charged with access device fraud and aggravated flight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Watch the full 2019 Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration
-
Residents surprised by bear seen roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Water balloons & elaborate boats take over False River for Fourth of...
-
Get ready for 50th Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolls in red, white, and blue