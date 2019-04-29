Police: Pair tries to steal ATM from Gonzales gas station, leave empty-handed

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects seen on camera trying to steal an ATM from a local gas station.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning at Oak Terrace Mobil located on South Burnside.

Officials say surveillance camera footage shows two suspects in a white GMC Sierra attempting to break the store window with a rock. Unable to gain entry, the suspects then ram the truck into the store.

Once inside, police say the suspects repeatedly tried to remove the ATM from the store, but were unsuccessful. The pair fled the scene empty-handed.

Authorities believe the GMC's rear bumper is damaged from the attempted theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects should call police at (225) 647-7511.