53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Mother killed in physical altercation with her son

2 hours 48 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, March 09 2022 Mar 9, 2022 March 09, 2022 6:14 PM March 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BAKER - A 59-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was responsible for his mother's death.

Royce Brown was booked into jail on second degree murder charges, Baker Police told WBRZ.

Police said they were called to a home on Paola Street where a woman was found lying lifeless on the floor of her bedroom.  Through the help of sheriff's deputies, police said they determined the woman died in a physical altercation with her son.

Trending News

Brown was determined to have beaten the 79-year-old woman, police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days