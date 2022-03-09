Police: Mother killed in physical altercation with her son

BAKER - A 59-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was responsible for his mother's death.

Royce Brown was booked into jail on second degree murder charges, Baker Police told WBRZ.

Police said they were called to a home on Paola Street where a woman was found lying lifeless on the floor of her bedroom. Through the help of sheriff's deputies, police said they determined the woman died in a physical altercation with her son.

Brown was determined to have beaten the 79-year-old woman, police said.