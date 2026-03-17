Police: Mother arrested in death of unrestrained 1-year-old who fell from truck at gas station

BATON ROUGE — Police said Tuesday they had arrested a 22-year-old woman in the death of her unrestrained 1-year-old who fell out of a pickup truck and was run over at a gas station near the Amazon distribution site at the old Cortana Mall.

Elizabeth Aguilar, 22, was arrested Tuesday, according to paperwork from the Baton Rouge Police Department. Charges include negligent homicide, failure to use a child-passenger restraint system and a lack of insurance and registration.

Police said a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was making a turn in the parking lot Feb. 20. Officers said that while making the turn, the rear passenger door opened, allowing Nicholas Aguilar to fall from the vehicle. Nicholas died at a hospital.

Additionally, the warrant said that neither of Aguilar's children in the back of the vehicle were properly restrained, nor were there any child restraint seats. The vehicle also did have child locks that were not in use at the time of the crash.