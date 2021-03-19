Police: Man shot to death after forcing his way into Tigerland apartment

BATON ROUGE - Police say a Thursday (March 18) night shooting resulted in the death of a 25-year-old who is said to have forced his way into a Bob Pettit Boulevard apartment.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Morris Harvey Jr. was killed around midnight at 1315 Bob Pettit Boulevard.

Police say Harvey forced his way into an area apartment and was shot multiple times.

Harvey died at the scene, police say.

According to authorities, the person who shot Harvey was detained for questioning along with several other witnesses.

An investigation into Harvey's death remains ongoing, police say.