Police looking for suspect linked to rental scam exposed by 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect involved in a rental scam. It's the same scam 2 On Your Side reported on last week.

Gary Krumm says he found the listing for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Facebook Marketplace. The photos showed an updated interior and enough backyard space for dogs to run around.

"Seems like a great deal," he said.

He messaged the person who posted the listing and they wrote back with a name and number to call. The guy's name was William Mayfield. After visiting the property address, Krumm decided he'd like to rent the property and met up with Mayfield the next day at a fastfood restaurant in Baton Rouge.

"He wanted to meet in a public space, which I thought was weird," he said.

Krumm handed over $1,400 for rent and a deposit, signed a lease and was given a key. When he got to the house, someone was already there parked in the driveway. Another would-be renter. They quickly learned the keys didn't work.

"I just couldn't believe it, just the amount of stress overwhelmed me at that point."

BRPD investigators believe the suspect is posting photos of random houses for rent on social media. The suspect will then meet with potential tenants at local restaurants to sign a lease, collect money and give them a key. Once the renters go to move in they realize the keys don't work.

Krumm identifies the suspect as the same person who took his money and gave him a fake key.

"I don't want to see it happen to someone else I feel like it's already happened to a few other people," he said.

When we called the number for the person Krumm dealt with, the number is no longer in service. The owner of the house that Krumm thought he was renting says she hopes police catches the person responsible.

If you can identify the person in the photos, contact BRPD or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.