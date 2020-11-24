73°
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery near BREC park
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who robbed someone using a weapon near a park in East Baton Rouge earlier this month.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the attack happened Nov. 6 on N Ardenwood near Blueberry Street, about a short distance from Blueberry Street Park.
The department released photos of the suspected robber Tuesday.
November 24, 2020
Police said the victim was unharmed.
