Police issue only one citation after street racing meetup that shut down interstate, set fire to parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Four days after a street racing meetup that shut down I-10 and stunt drivers set fire to a parking lot, police say only one citation has been issued.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was followed by police off the Interstate and taken into custody when their tire blew.

The driver was ticketed for fleeing police, drag racing, speeding, no tail lights or display of license plates. The car was impounded and towed.

Earlier Wednesday, Police Chief Murphy Paul said his department will look to "engage in more community efforts" to proactively address organized street stunts.