Police involved in standoff with suspect on Monet Drive

BATON ROUGE - Officers are trying to reach a suspect who reportedly barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the situation was first reported around 5 p.m. on Monet Drive, off Lobdell Boulevard. A BRPD spokesperson confirmed officers were trying to get to the suspect but could not detail that person's alleged crimes.

This is a developing story.