84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating shooting on Burbank Drive

2 hours 29 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 7:27 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting on Burbank Drive early Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 5 a.m at 9958 Burbank Drive and GSRI Avenue.

A man was reportedly shot in the hand and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days