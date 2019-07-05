84°
Police investigating shooting on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting on Burbank Drive early Friday morning.
The incident was reported at 5 a.m at 9958 Burbank Drive and GSRI Avenue.
A man was reportedly shot in the hand and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
