Police investigating shooting death of two individuals in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Two individuals were reported dead in Tigerland Saturday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Earl Gros in regards to a "death investigation," according to BRPD.

Police are investigating the death of 33-year-old Fredrick Hollins and 26-year-old Laquincia Jackson. The two dead bodies were found with apparent gunshot wounds, according to BRPD.

The killings remain under investigation.