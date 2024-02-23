Police investigating reported shooting that left 25-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night and left a 25-year-old dead.

The shooting happened on Susan Avenue off North Sherwood Forest Drive around 10:45 p.m.. Sage Wilson, 25, was taken to a hospital after the shooting where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there was no further information on a suspect or motive.