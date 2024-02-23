73°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported shooting that left 25-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night and left a 25-year-old dead.
The shooting happened on Susan Avenue off North Sherwood Forest Drive around 10:45 p.m.. Sage Wilson, 25, was taken to a hospital after the shooting where he later died.
Trending News
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there was no further information on a suspect or motive.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Second-annual 225 Festival celebrating capital region culture happening Sunday
-
Tiger fans storm the court after upset win against No. 17 Kentucky
-
Ascension Parish student heading to national welding competition
-
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he is against sending national guard troops...
-
In response to deadly car jacking, Louisiana lawmaker proposes bill increasing penalties