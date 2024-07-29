Police investigating late-night shooting that left one dead, one injured

79°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night that left one person dead and another injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North Harrells Ferry Road near Sherwood Forest shortly before midnight. The coroner's officer was contacted for one fatality, but the identity of the victim was not immediately known. 

Another person was also taken to the hospital for their injuries. 

Police did not have information on a possible motive or suspect. 

