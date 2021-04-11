Police investigating fatal shooting of 16-year-old

78°
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Homicide department are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old killed Saturday night.

The victim, Johntrell Cain, was shot in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard by an unidentified man. The shooting happened in a parking lot just after 11:00 p.m.

Cain died from injuries caused by the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-7867 (STOP).

