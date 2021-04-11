78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal shooting of 16-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Homicide department are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old killed Saturday night.
The victim, Johntrell Cain, was shot in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard by an unidentified man. The shooting happened in a parking lot just after 11:00 p.m.
Cain died from injuries caused by the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-7867 (STOP).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community