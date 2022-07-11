85°
Police investigate early-morning shooting near Brightside
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded at around 2 a.m. to the 5000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue near the Brightside Drive intersection.
Authorities did not release any further information regarding the victim but said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
