Police investigate early-morning shooting near Brightside

Monday, July 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded at around 2 a.m. to the 5000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue near the Brightside Drive intersection. 

Authorities did not release any further information regarding the victim but said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 

