80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in fatal shooting off Evangeline Street

5 hours 5 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2024 Mar 15, 2024 March 15, 2024 8:27 AM March 15, 2024 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot dead in a roadway late Thursday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man, later identified as 46-year-old Reginald Millican, was found shot multiple times on Byron Avenue off Evangeline Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Trending News

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or motive. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days