Police identify man killed at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Demerkus Brown was shot to death around 5:00 a.m. at the complex near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Police said Brown was shot by a man who fled in a black vehicle before officers arrived.
No more details were immediately available.
