Police identify man killed at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway

2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 3:21 PM April 06, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Demerkus Brown was shot to death around 5:00 a.m. at the complex near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

Police said Brown was shot by a man who fled in a black vehicle before officers arrived. 

No more details were immediately available. 

