Police identify man found murdered Wednesday

Saturday, November 27 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man found dead on N 24th Street earlier this week.

Torey Harris, 37, was found around nine o'clock Wednesday morning on property near the corner of N. 24th and North Street.  Police released Harris' identity Saturday morning.

Harris had been shot, police said.

Harris' death is among the growing homicides in East Baton Rouge, as of Thanksgiving, more than 150 homicides occurred in the parish so far this year.  It's the most ever. 

