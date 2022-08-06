Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Four escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night.

State Police told WBRZ that Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wigington were captured on Lee Drive after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.

The escapees were reportedly spotted by police on the interstate in Baton Rouge Friday night. Authorities followed their vehicle and eventually stopped them outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive, north of Highland Road, around 8:45 p.m.

Braudway, Reyes, Sims and Wigington were captured and taken into custody, according to State Police.

This is a developing story.