Police: Four in custody after drive-by shooting in Ponchatoula Wednesday night

PONCHATOULA - Four men were arrested for a drive-by shooting Wednesday night after they pursued and shot at a man on a dirt bike.

The Ponchatoula Police Department responded to the shooting at the corner of Methvin Drive and North 15th Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 22-year-old Tyree Callahan, 21-year-old Tyler Callahan, 20-year-old Trajon Miles and 21-year-old Dejon Warner were in their vehicle following a man on a dirt bike and shooting at him after an argument at TJ's Tobacco Store on Hwy 51 North. Officers were able to stop the suspects' vehicle on North 8th Street, leading to their arrests.

In a search of the vehicle, police found "multiple weapons along with numerous spent bullet casings." At least 15 casings were found at the scene on Methvin Drive, as well as numerous bullet holes in nearby buildings, according to the police department.

After the argument, the victim was reportedly leaving the scene on a dirt bike when the suspects followed behind him in their vehicle, shooting at him. The victim was not injured, according to police.

Tyree Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Trajon Miles and Dejon Warner each face charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.