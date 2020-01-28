Latest Weather Blog
Police: Florida boy stabbed 5-year-old sister multiple times, arrested for attempted murder
OCALA, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his 5-year-old sister multiple times.
Authorities in Ocala, Florida responded to an apartment complex Monday afternoon to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles, according to WFTV.
Once police arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment where they lived but no sign of a suspect. The victim was conscious and able to speak with authorities when they found her.
Her brother was soon found hiding in a nearby maintenance shed.
The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she is currently being treated for stab wounds.
The 9-year-old boy was then arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, said WFTV, citing a news release from the Ocala Police Department.
The condition of the 5-year-old girl is not currently known.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students discover Lake Elementary classroom fire
-
Students praised for reporting classroom fire during school basketball game Monday night
-
Pit bulls, puppies and breeding equipment seized during dog rescue in Baton...
-
Powerful earthquake felt in Cayman Islands
-
Classes canceled at Lake Elementary due to Monday night fire