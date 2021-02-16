Police: Elderly woman wandered out into cold, died in Lafayette overnight

LAFAYETTE - An elderly woman is believed to be the second known person to die as a result of freezing weather in Louisiana since Monday.

KATC reports Mary Guillory, 74, was found dead in the driveway of a home on River Oak Circle in Lafayette. Authorities believe Guillory suffered a medical episode possibly related to dementia and wandered out of her home Monday night.

Police said Guillory eventually went to a neighbor's home looking for help but succumbed to the cold. Her death remains under investigation.

The first death related to this week's winter storm was reported Monday afternoon after a man reportedly slipped on ice and suffered a fatal head injury.