24°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Elderly woman wandered out into cold, died in Lafayette overnight

1 hour 36 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 10:54 AM February 16, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - An elderly woman is believed to be the second known person to die as a result of freezing weather in Louisiana since Monday.

KATC reports Mary Guillory, 74, was found dead in the driveway of a home on River Oak Circle in Lafayette. Authorities believe Guillory suffered a medical episode possibly related to dementia and wandered out of her home Monday night.

Police said Guillory eventually went to a neighbor's home looking for help but succumbed to the cold. Her death remains under investigation. 

The first death related to this week's winter storm was reported Monday afternoon after a man reportedly slipped on ice and suffered a fatal head injury. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days