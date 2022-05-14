Police cruiser stolen from New Orleans levee district station Saturday morning

Photo: The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans police cruiser was stolen from the Orleans Parish Levee Board's depot Saturday morning. The thief reportedly crashed through the establishment's parking gate during the getaway.

According to WWL-TV, the vehicle was stolen around 8 a.m. Saturday from the Levee District's depot in the 6900 block of Franklin Avenue.

The police vehicle is described as a marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana public plate 274608.

The Orleans Parish Levee Board told WWL-TV the vehicle has heavy front-end damage and a missing passenger side mirror, as the thief drove through the parking gate and damaged the vehicle.

The board will not affect any traffic stops today. Anyone being signaled to pull over by an Orleans Levee vehicle is urged to immediately dial 911.