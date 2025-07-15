80°
Police chase stolen vehicle into West Feliciana; 3 arrested early Tuesday morning
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Three people were arrested after a police chase that originated in Baton Rouge early Tuesday.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said it used spike strips to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 61 just north of St. Francisville. The chase originated in Baton Rouge and involved a stolen vehicle.
No one was injured and three people were arrested.
2une In's Mia Monet was live from the scene Tuesday morning.