Police chase stolen vehicle into West Feliciana; 3 arrested early Tuesday morning

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Three people were arrested after a police chase that originated in Baton Rouge early Tuesday.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said it used spike strips to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 61 just north of St. Francisville. The chase originated in Baton Rouge and involved a stolen vehicle.

No one was injured and three people were arrested.

2une In's Mia Monet was live from the scene Tuesday morning.