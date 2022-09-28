Latest Weather Blog
Police chase in Denham Springs ends with crash; two injured, driver arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A police chase that ensued after a man failed to obey a traffic stop ended with a crash, the driver arrested, and two passengers taken to a hospital for injuries they received.
At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Denham Springs Police Department attempted to stop a pickup truck near South Range Avenue and U.S. 190 for traffic violations, DSPD said. The driver sped up and drove along South Range into a subdivision, where the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office got involved.
The chase ended when the truck crashed, and law enforcement was able to arrest Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs.
Gauthier was arrested for several traffic-related charges and was found to be a fugitive from the LPSO and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for his failure to register as a sex offender, according to DSPD.
Trending News
Two people that were also in the vehicle during the chase were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Application process for Denham Springs property buyout program 'moving along well'
-
Sheriff: Man booked on armed robbery, attempted murder escapes from work release
-
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon...
-
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
-
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
Sports Video
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan