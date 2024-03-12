75°
Police asking public for information on February homicide

1 hour 19 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to the public for information on a homicide that happened in February. 

On Feb. 22, 25-year-old Sage Wilson was shot on Susan Avenue and later died in a hospital. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about Wilson's killing. Anyone willing to share information can call (225) 344-7867. 

