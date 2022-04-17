Police arrest two men from Baton Rouge for murder involving Dallas Cowboy

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph exits his attorney's office Friday in Uptown Dallas (Photo: The Dallas Morning News)

DALLAS, Texas - Two Baton Rouge men were arrested after the fatal shooting in which Dallas Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph was questioned.

Police told WFAA that Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge were taken into custody as suspects in the shooting. Joseph has not been arrested and does not face charges at this time.

Both suspects face a murder charge and were in the Dallas County jail on Saturday. Jones's bond was reportedly set at $250,000, and English's bond has not been set.

Investigators believe Jones and English were the shooters in the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray.

The shooting happened March 18 outside the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue in Dallas, according to police.

After weeks of investigating, it was revealed that Dallas police wanted to speak with Joseph because he was in the suspects' vehicle at the time of the shooting, sources told WFAA. Police have not officially specified the extent of Joseph's possible involvement in the case.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, confirmed to WFAA that Joseph was int the suspects' black SUV but said that he was not the shooter.

In a March 19 release, police said they responded to a shooting in the Greenville Avenue area and found the victim, Ray, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

In an updated release Saturday, police said two groups — one including Ray and another including the suspects — got into a fight near the intersection of Greenville and Martel Avenues early on the morning of March 18.

The fight was broken up, and the suspects' group got into a black SUV. As Ray and his friends walked away, the black SUV drove by "with people inside shooting at the group" of Ray and his friends, according to the release.

Aside from a career in the NFL, Joseph has also released rap songs under the name YKDV Bossman Fat, which is also his handle on Twitter and Instagram. According to police sources, after surveillance videos were released, people recognized one of the men was wearing a necklace with "YKDV" on it.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement about the case:

"The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."

The NFL also commented, saying, "The matter is under review of the league's personal conduct policy."