40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night

2 hours 29 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, December 01 2022 Dec 1, 2022 December 01, 2022 5:21 AM December 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. 

It's unclear where the chase started, but it ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Airline Highway near Victoria Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what led to the chase. This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days