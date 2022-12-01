40°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night
BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night.
It's unclear where the chase started, but it ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Airline Highway near Victoria Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what led to the chase. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD: Some road projects may be pushed back due to rising cost...
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Food trucks return to city of Baker after mayor vetos ban; city...
-
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal...
-
BRPD says tipster calls are up, but since last year nearly 150...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs