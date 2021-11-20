Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest NYC man who stabbed dad, threw body in trash
NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn man accused of stabbing his father 46 times and leaving his body in a pile of garbage has been taken into custody by New York police after the man was pulled over in Louisiana.
A passerby found the badly decomposed body of Christopher Adams on Oct. 26 in a heap of trash awaiting pickup in Brooklyn.
New York police took custody of Joseph Adams, 26, soon after being informed by Louisiana authorities that he was apprehended during a traffic stop near New Orleans.
Police say that after repeatedly stabbing his father, Adams wrapped the body in a blanket and stuffed it into a trash bag.
Trending News
New York police are holding the younger Adams on charges of murder, concealing a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...
-
The Blitz - Playoffs Round 2
-
Family-run Christmas Tree farm prepared for opening weekend rush
-
Hebert's Specialty Meats urges customers to preorder turduckens due to turkey shortage
-
2 On Your Side: Residents demanding action from City-Parish to end dangerous...