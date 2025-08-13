96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man who allegedly shot at woman six times in 2024 shooting

3 hours 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 11:35 AM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot at and injured a woman in 2024.

Marquise Morris was arrested Tuesday for his alleged connection to a shooting that happened over a year ago on July 16, 2024. The shooting happened at a home in Baton Rouge after Morris and a woman got into an argument. 

Arrest documents say Morris shot the woman six times, and that after he shot her, he allegedly took her car and drove off. 

Trending News

Morris was arrested Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days