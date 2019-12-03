Police arrest man accused of raping student near LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman in a parking lot near campus.

Emerson Braet is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a car on Nov. 7. According to the arrest report, Braet asked for sex from the victim in the back seat of his car. Police say penetration caused the victim pain, and the victim asked Braet to stop. The victim says Braet then held her down by the neck and raped her. The report says Braet then drove her back to her housing.

The victim went to the LSU Health Center the following day to have a sexual assault kit done. Police say they used on campus cameras to find footage of Braet picking up and dropping off the victim.

Officials say Braet is not affiliated with LSU.

Braet is facing Second Degree Rape Charges.