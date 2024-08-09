Police arrest man accused of counterfeiting vehicle inspection stickers, dealing heroin and fentanyl

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested for dealing heroin, fentanyl and prescription pills, as well as possessing nearly 30 counterfeit vehicle inspection stickers, Hammond Police said.

David "Chad" Blount, 39, was arrested and booked Wednesday for distribution of heroin and fentanyl charges, as well as multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I, II and III drugs. He was also booked for the counterfeiting of 27 inspection stickers and the illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

When narcotics officers, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security raided Blount's home, they found 280 prescription pills, 195 prescription pain pills, 52 ecstasy pills, the inspection stickers and a loaded pistol.