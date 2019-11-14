Police arrest geometry teacher for threatening to shoot students

Emerald Ridge High School

PUYALLUP, WA - A 58-year-old Geometry teacher in Washington state has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after threatening to shoot her students.

According to the BBC, Julie Hillend-Jones, a teacher at Emerald Ridge High School, allegedly threatened to shoot her students on Tuesday night. The incident was reported to school officials by an adult who said Hillend-Jones made the comment to them.

After speaking with school officials, the adult then contacted the sheriff’s office.

A local detective spoke to reporters about the teacher's arrest, saying, “If a kid makes those kinds of statements, they end up going to jail, and they have to pay the price for it. If a teacher makes them, that’s a bad example and they have to be held accountable just as well.”

One of the Geometry teacher’s students, Brooklyn Bisson, told reporters, “I was really shocked to hear that it was her because she’s very much like a 'I’m-here-to-help-you' type teacher.”