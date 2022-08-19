Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest 16-year-old drug dealer, seize stockpile of guns after College Drive bust
BATON ROUGE - Police caught a 16-year-old in possession of nearly a dozen guns and a supply of illegal drugs after officers were tipped off the teen was selling narcotics on College Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers confronted the teen Thursday after getting a tip that someone was selling drugs outside a gas station at the corner of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. When they found the juvenile, he was in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a gun.
After his arrest, police searched the teen's home and found 11 more guns and even more drugs, including over nine grams of heroin, 14 grams of meth, nine grams of marijuana and 43 suboxone tablets.
Trending News
The teen, who was not identified due to his age, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon
-
Workers find crack in Sunshine Bridge; road partially closed until further notice
-
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball...
-
Stretch of Nicholson Drive shut down as crews investigate gas leak Thursday...
-
Private plane crash-lands near BR airport after reported engine failure
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins