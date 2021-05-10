77°
Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl

Sunday, May 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Elexia Leneigh Meeker, 17, was last seen Saturday in Bedico. Meeker has braces and a pierced nose. She was last seen wearing black pants, a gray long sleeve shirt, a black hoodie, black Vans and a gold necklace.

Elexia is diagnosed as bipolar, with depression and anxiety that requires medication.

Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.

