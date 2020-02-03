Police: 7-year-old struck & killed after running into roadway while playing

BATON ROUGE - Friends and family gathered for a Superbowl watch party Sunday were met with unspeakable tragedy when a child was killed after being hit by a car on Goodwood Boulevard at Brinwood.

Destiny Delano said she had picked up 7-year-old Joedi Davis from his house in Baker.

"We stopped and got food and got here," Delano said. "He said Rock's going to be so happy to see me. He jumped out of the car, all the boys were hugging him and everything. He went to church yesterday. He was just a good dude, a good little boy."

Delano said he was outside playing and was being chased by a neighborhood dog when he ran into the street. The tragedy was witnessed by many who were outside.

"His older brother is 18 and picked him up from under the car and was trying to help," Delano said.

The spot where the crash occurred is a three-way stop. Neighbors in the area described the signs as "invisible" to drivers.

"Nobody respects this stop sign," Neighbor Jay Stevenson said. "They can be flying and see children, and they are still going to fly. What is the point of having the stop sign if they not going to stop at it."

With so much heartache that this family is going through, they said waking up from this nightmare won't happen, as it's their new reality.

"Life's too short," Delano said. "Tell your loved ones you love them."

Baton Rouge Police said the crash remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending on the driver who hit Davis. So far, no charges have been filed.