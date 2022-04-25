86°
Police: 5 teens shot; 2 carjack vehicle to get to hospital
ATLANTA - Five teenagers were shot in a fight outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital, police said.
Two females and three males, between the ages of 15 and 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters. Police did not know what started the fight.
Police said two of the males carjacked a vehicle from a valet parking attendant, and the other three were at the scene when officers arrived.
All five were reported in stable condition, police said.
A news release said the two who drove themselves to the hospital have been charged with carjacking.
