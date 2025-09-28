Police: 24-year-old killed in early morning crash in Assumption Parish

BELLE ROSE - Police are investigating after a Houma man died in a crash on LA 69 early Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 24-year-old Hendrix Stevenson was killed in the single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m.. Investigators believe Stevenson was traveling on LA 69 just north of LA 70 when his vehicle ran off the roadway at a curve and crashed into a tree.

Police say Stevenson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.